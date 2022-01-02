Brock Lesnar
WWE Day 1: Brock Lesnar Becomes New WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1 on Saturday to win the WWE Championship.

Initially, Lesnar was scheduled to fight the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who didn’t take part in the event after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Universal Champion confirmed the same before the start of the event in a tweet.

On the other hand,  Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship title against Liv Morgan.

