WWE Day 1: Brock Lesnar Becomes New WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1 on Saturday to win the WWE Championship.
Initially, Lesnar was scheduled to fight the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who didn’t take part in the event after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Universal Champion confirmed the same before the start of the event in a tweet.
On the other hand, Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship title against Liv Morgan.