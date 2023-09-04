Heavy Traffic In Twin City! No Goods Vehicles To Be Allowed Plying In Evening Hours I Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the heavy traffic congestion in the twin city of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack during the evening hours, the Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles within the city limits.

In an order issued by Commissioner of Police, Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, no goods carriers, six or more wheeler trucks and trailers, shall be allowed to ply on the roads within the city limits of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack i.e. from Pitapalli towards Bhubaneswar and Manguli towards Cuttack from 5 PM to 7.30 PM.

However, goods carriers engaged in essential and emergency duty shall be excluded from the purview of the restriction, but only on obtaining a certificate of exemption on application from the office of the Commissioner of Police. The order will come into force from the 5th of September, 2023 until further order.

It is pertinent to mention here that huge traffic congestion occurs under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack especially during evening hours i.e. from 5 PM to 7.30 PM on the NH and SH, from Cosmopolis Chhak, BBSR to Hanspal Chhak, BBSR and Sikharpur Chhak Cuttack to Kadhupatana Chhak, Cuttack, for which general public are facing lots of problems.

To address the traffic issue, the Commissionerate Police will be restricting the movement of goods vehicles, except those engaged in essential and emergency service, in the evening hours for 2 hours and 30 minutes from Tuesday (Sept 5).