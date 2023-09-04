Services of Puri-Santragachi, Puri-Bhanjapur Special Trains Extended Till Sept Last

Bhubaneswar: For convenience and keeping in view the demands of the passengers, the Railway has decided to extend the services of Puri-Santragachi-Puri and Puri-Bhanjapur-Puri Special for another month.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR), in a press note, informed that the Bhanjapur-Puri-Bhanjapur (Baripada) and Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi special trains will run up to the last week of September 2023.

Here are the details:-

Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special

02837/02838 Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special leaving Santragachhi every Friday and leaving Puri every Saturday has been extended to run up to 30th September 2023.

Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri-Bhanjapur Special

08011/08012 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri- Bhanjapur bi-weekly Special leaving Bhanjapur every Thursday & Saturday and leaving Puri every Friday & Sunday has been extended to run up to 1st October 2023.

“The scheduled stoppages and timings at different Stations for the above trains will remain unchanged,” said ECoR.

Experimental Stoppage of Trains

“It has also been decided to provide experimental stoppage of Kalinga Utkal Express and Ispat Express at Goilkera Station under Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway jurisdiction,” said ECoR.