Gautam Gambhir flips the crowd with indecent gesture amid ‘Kohli’ chants during India vs Nepal match?

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir finds himself amid a social media controversy following the viral circulation of a video in which the former Indian cricketer made an inappropriate gesture during the India vs Nepal Asia Cup match. Gambhir, who is currently a part of the Asia Cup broadcasting team, appeared to lose his temper amid the crowd’s repeated chanting of Virat Kohli’s name. Exactly what ticked off Gambhir remains a mystery. It’s entirely possible that it had nothing to do with Kohli, but the fact is he chose to expressed his displeasure through a gesture that was clearly unbecoming of a two-time World Cup winner.

GAUTAM Gambhir Showed middle finger to kohli – kohli chants!🥵#IndvsNeppic.twitter.com/9qthyDDxQn — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) September 4, 2023

Gambhir has endured repeated teasing with Kohli-related chants in the past, including incidents during the IPL. However, he has always maintained his composure in such situations. But the shocking video of Gambhir’s actions has generated significant attention across the internet, potentially putting him in a precarious position.

The video appears to have been filmed during the 45-minute rain delay that halted play at the Pallekele International Stadium. While both teams were taking a break across the dugout and changing room, Gambhir was observed strolling near the vicinity of the sight screen. Although the entire sequence of events is not fully captured, as Gambhir was heading back, his focus seemingly shifted to a portion of the crowd chanting ‘Kohli-Kohli.’ Without hesitation, Gambhir then made the controversial gesture, causing a significant uproar on the internet.