Heatwave To Prevail In Odisha; Check IMD’s Forecast

Bhubaneswar: With the entire state already reeling under the scorching heat for the past two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday said in its forecast that Hot & Humid discomfort weather conditions and Heatwave are likely over districts of Odisha during the next four days.

“Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperature

very likely to rise gradually by 4°C to 6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4 to 5

days, Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be more than 40°C or above at

many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of

Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a special bulletin.

Check IMD’s forecast for the next four days:-

16th April 2024: Yellow warning:-(Be Updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khordha, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal.

Hot & humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

17th April 2024: Yellow warning:-(Be Updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khordha, Balasore, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal & Boudh.

18th April 2024: Yellow warning:-(Be Updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khordha, Balasore, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur & Boudh.

19th April 2024: Yellow warning:-(Be Updated)