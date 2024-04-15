Heatwave in Odisha: SRC directs not to engage labourers from 11 am to 3 pm

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha on Monday directed all the Collectors and Engineering Departments not to engage labourers or workmen during the peak hours from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM due to the present hot and humid weather conditions in the State.

The IMD, Bhubaneswar has forecast that hot and humid discomfort weather conditions and heatwaves will likely over Odisha districts during the next five days. Under its impact heat is intolerable for outdoor activities, Odisha SRC Satyabrata Sahu mentioned in a letter to the Collectors of all districts.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that labourers/workmen are still working in the peak hours in some districts, which has been restricted earlier and the waking time has been rescheduled. It is strictly prohibited to work by the labourers/workmen during the peak hours from I I.00 AM to 03.00 PM during summer. If there would be any devotion of the instructions, concerned officer shall be personally held responsible and action shall be initiated as per relevant Sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005”, the letter reads.