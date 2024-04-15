Mercury Shoots Past 40 °C At 18 Places In Odisha, Baripada Sizzles At 41.4 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 18 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature of 40 °C or above on Monday and Baripada was the hottest place in the state with the mercury rising to 41.4 °C, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in its evening bulletin on weather observations.

As per the IMD regional centre here, the day temperature at Bhubaneswar, Chandbali and Nuapada was recorded at 41.2 °C each, 41.1 °C at Malkangiri, 41°C each at Boudh, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh, Jagatsinghpur, and Paralakhemundi.

Similarly, Kendrapara recorded 40.2 °C followed by Khordha and Nayagarh at 40.5 °C each, while Bhawanipatna, Bolangir, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak recorded 40 °C each.

At Cuttack and Angul the day temperature stood at 39.8 °C and 39.7 °C respectively.