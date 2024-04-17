Heatwave To Prevail Across Odisha For 5 More Days; Check IMD’s Forecast

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave along with hot and humid discomfort weather conditions are likely to prevail in several districts of Odisha during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin on Wednesday.

“Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperature is very likely to rise gradually by 2°C to 3°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next two days, Consequently maximum day temperature is likely to be more than 40°C or above at many places in the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD special bulletin read.

The minimum night temperature is likely to rise by 2-4°C during the next three days at many places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter, the Met Centre said.

The IMD regional centre here has advised the people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the time between 11 am and 3 pm.

IMD Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha

Day 1 ( Valid up to 8.30 am of April 18)

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Bargarh.

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day 2 (8.30 am of April 18 to 8.30 am of April 19):

ORANGE WARNING:- Heatwave to Severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati, and Nayagarh.

Heatwave to Severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati, and Nayagarh. YELLOW WARNING:- Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Bargarh.

Day 3 (8.30 am of April 19 to 8.30 am of April 20):

ORANGE WARNING:- Heatwave to Severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati, and Nayagarh.

Heatwave to Severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati, and Nayagarh. YELLOW WARNING:- Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Angul, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Day 4 (8.30 am of April 20 to 8.30 am of April 21):

YELLOW WARNING:- Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Day 5 (8.30 am of April 21 to 8.30 am of April 22):

YELLOW WARNING:- Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh. Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

“There will be no large change in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 3 days and slight fall by 2°C thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha,” the IMD bulletin read.