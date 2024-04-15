Heatwave Grips Odisha! Several Places Record Above 37°C Max Temp by 11.30 AM

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the state with the maximum temperature (day temp) shooting up to 37°C or above at seven places by 11.30 am on Monday.
the maximum temperature at Balasore was recorded at 39.6°C, followed by Bhubaneswar at 39.2°C, Chandbali (38.7°C), Jharsuguda (38.4°C), Keonjhar (38°C), Hirakud (37.5°C), and Rourkela (37°C).
Four other places where the day temperatures soared above 34°C at 11.30 am include Sambalpur (36.8°C), Gopalpur (35.2°C), Paradip (35°C), and Puri (34.5°C).
The IMD regional centre here has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the time between 11 am to 3 pm.
Impact:
- Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infants, elderly, pregnant women and sick people).
- It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).
- Heat cramp, heat rash likely during peak hours of the day between 1100 IST-1500 IST
Action Suggested:
- Avoid prolonged heat exposure.
- Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.
- Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
- Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to rehydrate the body.
- Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.
- Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
- Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
- Pregnant workers and workers with medical conditions should be given additional attention.
- Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.
-
Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crops and vegetables.
-
Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body & avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.
-
Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
-
Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 am to 3 pm), Also people going for rallies/ gatherings are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas. 16. Keep live stocks in a cool & shaded place and arrange drinking water for them.
Comments are closed.