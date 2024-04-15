Heatwave Grips Odisha! Several Places Record Above 37°C Max Temp by 11.30 AM

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the state with the maximum temperature (day temp) shooting up to 37°C or above at seven places by 11.30 am on Monday.

the maximum temperature at Balasore was recorded at 39.6°C, followed by Bhubaneswar at 39.2°C, Chandbali (38.7°C), Jharsuguda (38.4°C), Keonjhar (38°C), Hirakud (37.5°C), and Rourkela (37°C).

Four other places where the day temperatures soared above 34°C at 11.30 am include Sambalpur (36.8°C), Gopalpur (35.2°C), Paradip (35°C), and Puri (34.5°C).

The IMD regional centre here has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the time between 11 am to 3 pm.

Impact:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infants, elderly, pregnant women and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 1100 IST-1500 IST). Heat cramp, heat rash likely during peak hours of the day between 1100 IST-1500 IST

Action Suggested: