Heatwave Grips Odisha! Several Places Record Above 37°C Max Temp by 11.30 AM

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the state with the maximum temperature (day temp) shooting up to 37°C or above at seven places by 11.30 am on Monday.

the maximum temperature at Balasore was recorded at 39.6°C, followed by Bhubaneswar at 39.2°C, Chandbali (38.7°C), Jharsuguda (38.4°C), Keonjhar (38°C), Hirakud (37.5°C), and Rourkela (37°C).

Four other places where the day temperatures soared above 34°C at 11.30 am include Sambalpur (36.8°C), Gopalpur (35.2°C), Paradip (35°C), and Puri (34.5°C).

The IMD regional centre here has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the time between 11 am to 3 pm.

Impact:

  1. Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infants, elderly, pregnant women and sick people).
  2. It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).
  3. Heat cramp, heat rash likely during peak hours of the day between 1100 IST-1500 IST

Action Suggested:

  1. Avoid prolonged heat exposure.
  2. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.
  3. Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
  4. Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
  5. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to rehydrate the body.
  6. Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.
  7. Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
  8. Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
  9. Pregnant workers and workers with medical conditions should be given additional attention.
  10. Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.
  11. Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crops and vegetables.
  12. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body & avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.
  13. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
  14. Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 am to 3 pm), Also people going for rallies/ gatherings are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas. 16. Keep live stocks in a cool & shaded place and arrange drinking water for them.
