21 retired judges write to CJI against attempts to undermine judiciary

Twenty-one retired Judges of the Supreme Court and high courts on Monday (April 15), wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud flagging attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary. The signatories include four judges from the apex court and 17 judges of the high courts.

In the letter to the CJI, judges raised concerns about tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary. “The practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one’s views while vehemently criticising those that do not undermine the very essence of judicial review and the rule of law,” they said.

The judges said there were clear attempts to sway judicial processes by casting aspersions on the integrity of courts and the judges. “Such actions not only disrespect the sanctity of our judiciary but also pose a direct challenge to the principles of fairness and impartiality that judges, as guardians of the law, have sworn to uphold,” they said in the letter titled “Need to safeguard judiciary from unwarranted pressures”.

It added that these elements, motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains, were striving to erode the public’s confidence. “The strategy employed by these groups is deeply troubling — ranging from the propagation of baseless theories to engaging in overt and covert attempts to influence judicial outcomes,” the letter read.

The retired judges urged the judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, to fortify against such pressures and ensure that the sanctity and autonomy of the legal system are preserved. “It is imperative that the judiciary remains a pillar of democracy, immune to the whims and fancies of transient political interests,” they said.