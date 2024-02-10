“He is the top most D.O.P. in the country right now”: Rajkumar Santoshi

The upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ produced by Aamir Khan Productions is indeed one of the most anticipated films to come out of Indian cinema. The periodic film boasts one of the most prominent and creative names in the entertainment industry, as the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for this film. Well, apart from this, the director has also brought the extremely talented Santosh Sivan as the DOP and cameraman of ‘Lahore 1947’.

While speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shares, “We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top cameraman in the country right now. Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled ‘Halo’ and that was the only film I acted in. We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947.

Given this impressive track record with such a talented bunch of people coming together for the film, it’s only natural to anticipate that ‘Lahore, 1947’ will be nothing short of a cinematic marvel. The shoot begins on 12th February.