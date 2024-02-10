Actor Manoj Mishra joins Congress

Bhubaneswar: After a whirlwind of controversy following his boycott by Ollywood producers, actor Manoj Mishra joined the Congress party on Saturday.

The Odia actor was in the news after the Utkal Cine Chambers of Commerce, producer Sanjay Nayak last year announced to ban him for a period of two years.

The move had subsequently sparked a political row after senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra came out in his support and stated that the entire state of Odisha would divide into two parts if the decision to ban the actor from Ollywood was not revoked.