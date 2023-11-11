Haryana Illegal Liquor Death Toll Continues To Rise, Cops Arrest 7 

Haryana: With the death of nine more persons, the toll in a suspected case of poisoning linked to the consumption of hooch has reached 16 in Haryana, as per officials on Friday.

Seven people, including the sons of a Congress leader and a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader, have been arrested in the case.

The deaths have occurred in the villages of Mandebari, Panjeto Ka Majra, Phoosgarh, and Saran villages in Yamunanagar and in neighbouring Ambala district.

Opposition parties have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the deaths. The parties accused the Haryana government of failing to learn lessons from similar incidents in the past.

Ambala police confiscated 200 crates of counterfeit liquor made in an abandoned factory and supplied to arrested suspects in Yamunanagar. The police also seized 14 empty drums and the materials used to make the illicit liquor.

Police are investigating the accused’s manufacturing timeline and accomplices. A Yamunanagar Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.