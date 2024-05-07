Odisha Gets Respite From Heatwave As Mercury Drops Below 40°C

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions that prevailed across Odisha for 22 consecutive days have subsided from the coastal areas to the suburbs due to thunderstorms and rains across many districts on Tuesday.

More than 20 towns have recorded the maximum day temperature below 35°C, while the mercury has dropped below 40°Cin all districts.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Bolangir and Titlagarh of Western Odisha recorded a fall in maximum day temperature by 10°C, while most places in the Interior Odisha saw a drop of 8 to 9°C and Malkangiri was the hottest city in the state with the mercury hovering at 39.3°C.

Regional Meteorological Center expert Umashakar Das, heavy rainfall will be recorded in the state now along with nor’wester and as per prediction, while heavy rain has been recorded in the southern part of the state in the last 24 hours. Heavy rain has occurred at 2 places in Gajapati district, he said.

On Tuesday, most of the interior districts experienced thunderstorms, while for Wednesday, orange warning has been issued for 7 districts and yellow warning for 15 districts, the IMD regional centre expert said.

As per IMD’s temperature forecast, the maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to fall by 2-3°C during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

As squally weather, strong gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely along and off Odisha

coast during the next 12 hours, the weather agency has advised the fisherman not to venture into the sea along and off the North Odisha coast during the next 12 hours.