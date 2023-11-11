Guidelines for Diwali 2023 issued for Odisha state pollution control board

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha state pollution control board has issued guidelines on Saturday for bursting firecrackers ahead of Diwali 2023.

Here are the detailed guidelines that have been issued by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, said reliable reports:

* The bursting of firecrackers shall be allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.

* A prohibition has been applied on bursting firecrackers within 100 meters of educational institutions, health centers and religious institutions.

* Green firecrackers can be burst in the open.

* Manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers producing noise above 125 decibels is prohibited

* Complaints can be made against the violators to the District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate and the Sub-collector.

* The district administration squad will keep an eye on the violators of these rules.

* The Members of Pollution Control Board will be a part of the squad.

* The Police will take strict action against the violators.

People in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will not be allowed to burst firecrackers post 10 pm, said the Commissionerate police on Friday.