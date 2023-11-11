Locals Protest against Mo Bus at Patrapada

Bhubaneswar: Locals of Patrapada launched a protest at Mo Bus depot in Bhubaneswar over fulfillment of their demands.

The locals demand to open a gate of depot in another side as the Patrapada Nodal High School stands on the opposite of Mo Bus depot. As per allegations, the Mo Bus drivers drive carelessly in the school area which could be dangerous for the school going kids.

Also the stray cows wander on the roads and often cause accidents. The local residents have levelled complaints several times, but no actions have been taken yet. Hence, due to the safety concerns for the children and cattle, locals resorted to agitation at the Mo Bus depot.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Sura Rautray has extended his support towards the protest.