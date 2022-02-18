Happy Hobi Day: On J-Hope’s birthday crazy BTS fans flood Twitter with wishes
Seoul: Jung Ho-seok, popularly known by his stage name J-Hope just turned 28 years old and BTS ARMY have taken over Twitter showering their Hobi with birthday wishes and surprises.
The band’s dedicated fans are making sure he knows he’s loved and to do so they’re sharing his songs, pictures and penning down sweet birthday notes for him on social media.
The Bangtan Boy was trending on Twitter and Weverse on Wednesday too when he ranked fourth among the top 5 ‘Most Followed Korean Acts’ on the world’s largest music streaming service provider Spotify.
Meanwhile, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music announced on fan site Weverse that the BTS will be performing at the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13.