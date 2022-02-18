Asst Engineer Under Vigilance Scanner Over DA Charges

Koraput: Vigilance sleuths on Friday carried out simultaneous raids on the residence and properties of Assistant Engineer of Sunabeda Municipal Council on charges of acquisition and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by the accused officer Manoj Patra, simultaneous house searches are being conducted at Berhampur, Sunabeda, Gajapati and Bhubaneswar.

The raids were being conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge, said reports.

As the raids are still underway, the exact disproportionate assets unearthed is yet to be ascertained.