Washington: US President Joe Biden on Monday said the terrorist organization Hamas does not represent all Palestinian people. Biden insisted that Hamas should be eliminated.

Also, he warned that the Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake.

Biden said he supports a humanitarian corridor that allows people to get out of Gaza and delivers humanitarian aid, including food and water. He added that he was confident Israel would act under the rules of war. This comes amid criticism of Israel for flouting all international norms since the beginning of the conflict.

Other prominent people who called Israel to open humanitarian corridors include Pope Francis. The Pontiff said humanitarian rights must be respected in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors to help the entire population. The Vatican has offered to mediate in the crisis.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Palestinians being moved from Gaza to Egypt would be unacceptable to his country. He noted that population dispersion and transfer would not solve the problem and called for ensuring Gazans’ safety in Gaza. He also warned of the conflict becoming a nightmare by escalating to the broader region.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned that fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals are expected to last about 24 more hours, and the shutdown of backup generators would put thousands of patients at risk.