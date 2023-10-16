PM To Inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit 2023 On October 17

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 on October 17, 2023, at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

The summit will be held from 17th to 19th October at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

During the program, the Prime Minister will unveil ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, the blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy. The blueprint outlines strategic initiatives to enhance port facilities, promote sustainable practices, and facilitate international collaboration. In line with this futuristic plan, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore aligned with the ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ for the Indian maritime blue economy.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Tuna Tekra all-weather deep draft terminal, to be built at a cost of more than Rs. 4,500 crore at Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art greenfield terminal will be developed in PPP mode. The terminal, likely to emerge as an international trade hub, will handle next-gen vessels exceeding 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and act as a gateway for Indian trade via the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

During the program, the Prime Minister will also dedicate more than 300 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than 7 lakh crore for global and national partnerships in the maritime sector.

The summit is the biggest Maritime Event in the country. It will witness the participation of Ministers from across the globe representing countries from Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia (including central Asia, the Middle East, and the BIMSTEC region). The summit will also be attended by Global CEOs, Business leaders, Investors, Officials, and other stakeholders worldwide. Further, several Indian states will also be represented at the summit by the Ministers and other dignitaries.

The three-day summit will discuss and deliberate vital issues of the maritime sector, including ports of the future, decarbonization, coastal shipping, and inland water transportation; shipbuilding, repair and recycling; finance, insurance & arbitration; maritime clusters; innovation & technology; maritime safety and security; and maritime tourism, among others. The summit will also provide an excellent platform for attracting investment in the country’s maritime sector.

The first Maritime India summit was held in 2016 in Mumbai. The Second Maritime Summit was held virtually in 2021.