Odisha Govt Upgrades 7,579 Mini Anganwadi Centers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the proposal to upgrade all 7,579 mini Anganwadi Centres to regular Anganwadi centres in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the childcare program in the state will be expanded further. It is worth noting that the Anganwadi Centres are working for the care and early education of vulnerable children in the state.

More than Rs 55.21 crores will be spent to develop these 7,579 mini Anganwadi Centres of the state.

The state government is bearing Rs 36.40 crores, while the central government is bearing Rs 18.80 crores. The grant money also covers medical kits, furniture and other equipment as well as administrative costs.