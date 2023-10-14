Hamas Air Force Leader Killed In Airstrike: IAF

Jerusalem: The Israel Air Forces (IAF) said it killed the head of Hamas’s Air Force, Murad Abu Murad, primarily responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday, in the airstrike targeted a headquarters from which Hamas managed its aerial activity in the Gaza Strip.

Last night, IAF fighter jets conducted wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip. These included dozens of Hamas terror targets as well as “Nukhba” terrorist operatives that were in a staging ground in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/fmI7ilhya6 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force stated, “Also, during the last day, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where the organization’s aerial activities were managed. During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who took a large part and directed terrorists in the murderous attack on Saturday, was killed.”

During the strike, IAF fighter jets killed Merad Abu Merad who was the head of the Hamas Aerial System in Gaza City, and was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

In separate overnight attacks, the Israeli Air units reportedly destroyed dozens of Hamas commando positions. These commando units were responsible for the October 7 infiltration into Israel. The Israeli Air Forces announced that they will continue to conduct all necessary operations to protect the State of Israel from the terrorist organization Hamas.

In a post shared on X, the Israeli Air Force stated, “Last night, IAF fighter jets conducted wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip. These included dozens of Hamas terror targets as well as “Nukhba” terrorist operatives that were in a staging ground in the Gaza Strip.”

Last night, IAF fighter jets conducted wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip. These included dozens of Hamas terror targets as well as “Nukhba” terrorist operatives that were in a staging ground in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/fmI7ilhya6 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

In another update on X, the Israeli Air Force informed, “A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory. An IAF UAV targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists.”

A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory. An IAF UAV targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

The Israeli military had ordered the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City on Friday. The IDF claims that it publicly declared its objectives to prevent the war’s effects on civilians. According to the IDF, Israel is at war with Hamas and its military apparatus.