PM Modi turns lyricist with Gujarati ‘Garba’ song

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned into a lyricist with a Gujarati Garba song. A beautiful rendition of a Garba song he had penned years ago has been sung by versatile singer Dhvani Bhanusali and has taken the social media by storm.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi thanked singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composer Tanishk Bagchi for giving life to his beautiful lyrics.

“Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba,” the PM tweeted.

PM Modi fans and supporters are in love with both the beautiful lyrics and the soulful rendition of the Garba song and hoping to hear a song from him someday.