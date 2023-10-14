India vs Pakistan World Cup: Rohit wins toss, IND bowl 1st; Gill in

Ahmedabad: The Indian team won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma said that Shubman Gill is back and he will replace Ishan Kishan as the opener.

Presently, India and Pakistan are holding on to the third and fourth place respectively in this edition of ICC World Cup. The men in blue will carry the confidence from the recently concluded Asia Cup where they registered a thumping victory of 228 runs against Babar Azam and company.

With Rohit Sharma, Kohli and KL Rahul looking exceptional with the bat, Indian fans are over the moon and would be expecting the star players to deliver the same performance. Shubman Gill’s addition will also boost India’s confidence.

Meanwhile for Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique have charmed everyone after scoring centuries against Sri Lanka and successfully chasing a target of 345 runs. Skipper Babar Azam, however, is yet to leave a mark in this marquee tournament.

As for the bowlers, both teams have seen some brilliant spells from Bumrah, Jadeja, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.