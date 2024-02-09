Haldwani communal violence: Curfew, shoot at sight orders, internet suspended as 2 killed, 100 injured

Nainital: Communal tension gripped the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening after violence broke out in Banbhoolpura over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa, officials familiar with the matter said. The district magistrate of the district has imposed a curfew in Banbhoolpura. A ‘shoot-at-sight’ order has also been issued against the rioters.

Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh on Friday morning revised the death toll to two, from three-four mentioned on Thursday evening, due to some “confusion”. More than 100 people, primarily police personnel, have also been injured in the Banbhoolpura violence so far. Vandana said the curfew has been imposed in Haldwani to maintain law and order situation, while internet services have also been suspended in the city, adding that an order to keep schools in the area shut has also been issued.

Curfew was imposed in Halwani after residents reportedly set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 100 people, over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa.

Police said most of the injured were hospitalised after the violence in the city’s Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.