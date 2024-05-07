Peaceful polling across 11 States/UTs in Phase-III of General Elections

Polling in the third phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 93 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.45% as of 8 pm. Though polling was till 6 PM, but voters were seen in the queue at many polling stations. Voters from across 11 States/UTs participated enthusiastically to cast their vote at their polling stations, braving hot weather conditions in some areas. Starting with this phase, ECI has commenced a system of SMS alerts, WhatsApp messages, and voice calls from national and state icons, with support from major Telecom Service Providers to encourage voter participation. With the conclusion of Phase-3, polling is now over in 20 States/UTs and 283 PCs for General Elections 2024. A total of 1331 candidates were in the electoral fray in this Phase.

Electors Data and Voter Turnout:

Approximate turnout data for each State / 93 PCs having gone to poll in third phase / each of the Assembly constituency falling in each of the PC, is already available on voter turnout App (VTR App) live. Commission has added a new feature in VTR App to show aggregated phase-wise turnout also in addition to State/PC /AC wise figures for the benefit of media and other stakeholders. The VTR App is available at the following link:

The voter turnout figures which are approximate as of 8 pm will continue to be further updated on VTR App on continuous basis as various polling parties formally close the poll and hand over Form 17 C to the polling agents of candidates at each of the polling station. As per statutory requirements, voter turnout is to be recorded at every polling station in absolute numbers in Form 17C, which prevails. As an embedded measure of transparency, the copies of Form 17C, duly signed by Presiding Officer and all present polling agents, are invariably shared with all present polling agents of contesting candidates. Thus, booth wise data of actual number of votes polled is always available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.

As a further measure of enhanced transparency and facilitation of all stakeholders including media, PC wise electors’ data for Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 is also being shared at Annexure A1, A2, and A3 respectively. This will facilitate calculation of number of voters at regular intervals, when aggregate PC wise turnout figures along with figures for respective assembly segments are updated on VTR App.

The state wise approximate voter turnout at 8pm is as below:

Sl. No. State / UT No. PCs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Assam 4 75.26 2 Bihar 5 56.55 3 Chhattisgarh 7 66.99 4 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 2 65.23 5 Goa 2 74.27 6 Gujarat 25 56.76 7 Karnataka 14 67.76 8 Madhya Pradesh 9 63.09 9 Maharashtra 11 54.77 10 Uttar Pradesh 10 57.34 11 West Bengal 4 73.93 Above 11 States (93 PCs) 93 61.45

Data displayed here are as per the information being filled in the systems by the field officer.

This is an approximate trend, as data from some polling stations (PS) takes time and this trend does not include Postal Ballot. Final actual account of votes recorded for each PS is shared in Form 17 C with all Polling agents at close of polls.

In order to further facilitate the stake holders, Commission has decided to update the above table and again release the approximate voter turnout close to 11.30 pm today. Needless to add that same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as polling parties keep returning and be available PC wise (along with respective AC segments) live at VTR App.

As per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of Candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical/ logistical conditions. Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup by 11.5.2024. In any case VTR App will continue to display updated turn out figures as usual.

High resolution poll day photos of the biggest election and related logistic exercise of movement of man and material on earth, transit of polling parties, polling stations, enthusiasm of voters can be accessed here: https://www.eci.gov.in/ge-2024-photogallery

Smooth and peaceful conduct of elections

The polling was held smoothly and peacefully in all States/UTs across the three phases which covered the entire North eastern part of the country, LWE affected and vulnerable areas in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu kept a regular close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process. Stringent security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation.

Showcasing India’s Democracy to the world

In phase-3, 75 international delegates from 23 countries visited many polling stations in 6 states to witness the poll process. The delegates also witnessed the process of dispatch of polling materials and machines to the polling teams and were appreciative of the magnitude, transparency and most importantly the festive mood of voters.

Special arrangements were made to mitigate the effects of hot weather conditions including the provision of shamiyana, drinking water, medical kits, fans for convenience of voters. The Commission had made special efforts to facilitate voting amongst the tribal groups with polling stations decorated in tribal culture and local themes. Women tribal voters came out along with children to cast their vote at polling stations. In Chhattisgarh, five generations of a family voted together at a polling station in Sarguja PC in Chhattisgarh.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh are the States/UTs where polling took place in this phase. Voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri PC in Jammu and Kashmir was rescheduled to Phase-6. Also, Surat PC in Gujarat did not go to polls as the candidate was elected unopposed.

The next phase (phase 4) polling is scheduled on May 13, 2024 in 96 PCs in 10 States/UTs.