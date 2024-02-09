From Aarya: Antim Vaar Part 2 To State V/S Ahuja: 9 Releases You Can’t Afford To Miss On February 9th!

Forget Friday the 13th; it’s all about Friday the 9th now! Why? Because on February 9th, 2024, nine films and series are hitting OTT platforms. From Sushmita Sen concluding the ‘Aarya’ series with ‘Antim Vaar’ to Ashmit Patel’s return with Watcho Exclusives ‘State v/s Ahuja’, to Bhumi Pednekar’s exploration of shocking tales from India’s heartlands in ‘Bhakshak,’ and the uproarious laughter of the second instalment of ‘Khichdi,’ the OTT landscape offers a diverse range of offerings. This promises an exciting week brimming with entertainment to keep you engrossed and enthralled.

Get ready for a 9-9 fever with nine must-watch releases on the 9th that will keep you entertained and engrossed.

Aarya: Antim Vaar Part 2

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Date: 09th February

Prepare for an electrifying conclusion as Aarya returns in the second part of its third season, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9. Crafted by the visionary Ram Madhvani, this instalment promises to be the ultimate showdown as Sushmita Sen reprises her role as the formidable Aarya. Amidst family dynamics and business intricacies, Aarya navigates through a maze of challenges, leading to a climactic confrontation. Joining Sen is an ensemble cast including Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Viren Vazirani, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, ensuring a riveting viewing experience.

State v/s Ahuja

Platform: Watcho

Date: 09th February

State v/s Ahuja is a gripping web series that follows the story of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja, accused of rape by his maid. As the plot unfolds, unexpected twists and turns lead to a suspenseful journey of crime investigation and courtroom drama. Viewers will be hooked as evidence surfaces, hinting at a shocking revelation. The series raises the question: Did Ansh truly commit the crime, or is he a victim of a sinister conspiracy? Featuring a talented cast including Ashmit Patel, Jaswinder Gardner, Sarika Singh, Anurekha Bhagat, and others, this Watcho Exclusives series promises suspense, intrigue, and a riveting storyline that will keep audiences glued to their screens. Binge on State v/s Ahuja exclusively on Watcho from February 9th, 2024.

Bhakshak

Platform: Netflix

Date: 09th February

Inspired by true events, Bhakshak is set in rural Bihar and revolves around the ground reality of crimes against women in the state. The movie is a fictionalised version of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that took place in a shelter home. Revolving around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light, a struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls. With its intriguing plotline, this OTT release should be on your list, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, and Sai Tamhankar.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Platform: Zee5

Date: 09th February

Gather your family for a weekend of laughter with the latest OTT movie directed by Aatish Kapadia, starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. Follow the uproarious journey of Praful (Rajeev Mehta), an ordinary man thrust into the role of king in the whimsical land of Paanthukhistan, tasked with saving the world from destruction. However, his eccentric family ensures that chaos ensues, leading to a series of comically disastrous situations. Don’t miss out on the chance to bond over this delightful cinematic escapade filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable antics.

Lantrani

Platform: Zee5

Date: 09th February

Lantrani” on Zee5 takes you on a soul-stirring expedition as three national award-winning directors unite to unveil emotional narratives from the heartland of India, offering nuanced tales of anguish and resilience.”, the latest anthology film, is a collaborative effort of Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika, featuring their independent films – “Dharna Mana Hai,” “Hud Hud Dabang,” and “Sanitized Samachar” – all unified under the umbrella of ‘Lantrani’. Each film within the anthology offers a glimpse into the absurd realities of rural life, promising to captivate audiences with its authenticity and depth. Don’t miss out on adding this compelling cinematic experience to your binge-watch list.

Guntur Kaaram

Platform: Netflix

Date: 09th February

“Guntur Karam” marks Mahesh Babu’s 28th leading role film. The story revolves around Guntur Karam, a notorious underworld figure, who experiences a transformative journey after developing feelings for a journalist determined to uncover illegal activities. Providing a refreshing alternative to Bollywood releases, the film explores political intrigue, family drama, and personal vendettas spanning 25 years. As hidden truths come to light and loyalties are challenged, the narrative builds towards a gripping climax set to premiere on Netflix on February 9th.

Puppy Love

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Date: 09th February

Starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, this heartwarming tale follows wild-child Nicole and socially anxious Max as they endure a disastrous first date, leading them to mutually agree to erase each other’s numbers. However, fate intervenes when they discover that their dogs are expecting puppies. Forced into the unexpected role of co-parents, Nicole and Max embark on a journey of responsibility that unexpectedly leads them to find love in each other’s company. Join them on this charming adventure and watch as their bond grows amidst the chaos of puppy parenthood. Perfect for a cosy movie night with friends or that special someone, this film promises to warm hearts and leave you with a smile.

Ashes

Platform: Netflix

Date: 09th February

The story follows a wealthy married woman on a quest to find the mysterious man mentioned in a book she had read. However, as she embarks on an affair with him, she is confronted with formidable choices that ultimately shatter her life irreversibly. From an intoxicating fantasy to a perilous affair, “Ashes” delves into the complexities of desire and consequence, promising a riveting viewing experience.

A Killer Paradox

Platform: Netflix

Date: 09th February

A Killer Paradox, adapted from Kkomabi’s Naver Webtoon of the same name, introduces viewers to a young man whose mundane existence takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently kills a serial killer. As the situation escalates, a relentless detective becomes entangled in the case, piecing together evidence to uncover the truth. When one accidental killing begets another, an average college student finds himself ensnared in an endless cat-and-mouse pursuit with a cunning detective who stops at nothing to apprehend him. In this gripping tale of unintended consequences, the lines between predator and prey blur as a man who accidentally eliminates a serial killer faces off against a determined detective in a high-stakes game of wits and deception.