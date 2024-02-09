Nuapada: Maoists Escape After Fierce Gun Battle With CRPF Jawans

Nuapada: Maoists escape from the camp after a heavy exchange of fire with the CRPF jawans at Barkot ghat near Sunabeda Sanctuary under Komna police limits in Nuapada district on Friday.

Last night, the jawans of the CRPF 216 battalion of Barkot camp entered the Sunabeda Sanctuary for a combing operation. Early this morning while returning to their camp, they faced the Maoists on the right side of the gorge between Barkot and Cherchuan.

First, the Maoists fired 5 rounds. The jawans retaliated and opened fire. Being unable to face the jawan’s bullets, the Maoists fled from the spot. The search operation is continued.

The Maoists are active in the Barkot village which is only two and a half kilometres away from the camps of jawans. It has surprised everyone.

In another incident, Maoist ammunition along with other equipment seized by the jawans in Pipilkhuta forest under Jugar police limits in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh while the Maoists escaped from that area.