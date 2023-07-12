Gupteswar Temple To Be Transformed Under 5T; CM Naveen Sanctions Rs 20 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crores for the overall transformation of Gupteswar Temple, a popular cave temple of Lord Shiva, in Koraput district.

The cave temple will be completely transformed and it will be converted into one of the most important religious, historical and tourist place of Odisha.

It is worth noting that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited Koraput on February 3 and visited the Gupteswar temple.

Mr Pandian directed the District Collector to provide a detailed project report for the transformation and beautification of the temple after discussing it with the temple staff, committee members, public representatives and local people.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned an amount of Rs 20 crore as per the proposal of the Koraput District Collector. The development work of the temple will be taken up under the 5T initiative of the state government.

The project includes the upgradation and lighting of the main road of the temple, paving of Khondalite stones on footpaths, beautification of different entrances of the temple, various facilities for devotees and tourists such as drinking water and toilets, lighting of the cave, beautification of the banks of Sabari River, rehabilitation of makeshift shopkeepers and construction of new shops for them, planting of trees will also be done along with measures to prevent landslides and protection of nearby hills.

The Chief Minister has directed the development of the cave temple to be taken up under the 5T initiative without affecting the natural beauty surrounding the Shiva Shrine.

