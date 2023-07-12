Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about her new passion for off-roading!

Nushrratt Bharuccha who is known for her powerful performance in different films like Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and many more, has found a new passion for off-roading, of which the actress keeps her fans updated on her social media. Recently, the actress spoke about her experience and what makes her passionate about it.

Speaking to a leading digital news portal, Nushrratt said, “I really got bored of fitness regimes and what’s in your bag etc kind of thing and I really wanted to do something new. I didn’t even know the meaning of the term off-roading, I didn’t even know how to drive till a few months ago. I learnt how to drive and I bought myself an SUV and once I got that, my friends asked me if you have an SUV, how come you have never gone off roading? So I went to a school for it and they really tried hard to make me understand things.”

The actress also revealed that it was her director of the film, Dream Girl and Janhit Mein Jaari, Raaj Shaandiliya who got her hooked on to an SUV. She revealed saying, “So he had a THAR that he wasn’t driving and and I just wanted to drive it. So he told me to drive it for a few days. So after my Selfiee shoot, I went to his house and drove the car to my place and I fell in love with the car. And when I returned the car to him, I told him I’m buying the car. In two months, I had it!”

While it rained in Mumbai on 25th June, Nushrratt took her Thar car out for a drive. Nushrratt shared a reel showing, of her training and getting down and dirty in this muddy weather.

The video has garnered a humongous response from the actress’ fans, who can’t stop raving about her weekend adventures. On the other hand, Nushrratt will be seen in ‘Akelli’ and ‘Chhorri 2’.

