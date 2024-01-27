GOT7’s BamBam cancels AREA 52 world tour’s US leg; pens heartfelt apology to fans

Seoul: GOT7’s BamBam, in a disappointing turn of events, canceled the U.S. leg of his AREA 52 world tour, citing a deteriorating ankle injury. ABYSS COMPANY shared the news on January 25, prompting BamBam to express his regrets and issue a heartfelt apology to fans via his Twitter account.

BamBam faces a setback as the U.S. leg of his AREA 52 world tour gets canceled due to a worsening ankle injury, as announced by ABYSS COMPANY on January 25. The U.S. tour, initially slated for February 10 to February 24, 2024, had promised an exciting experience, including the debut of a new song. However, the artist’s ankle condition deteriorated during preparations, leading to the regrettable decision to cancel the tour for the sake of his well-being.

ABYSS COMPANY expressed gratitude to fans for their anticipation and apologized for any disappointment caused by the cancellation. They reassured fans of a full refund for show tickets and VIP packages, with detailed information to be provided by the U.S. promoter, Knowmerce.

BamBam, in response, took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend a personal apology, expressing regret for letting down fans and acknowledging the importance of prioritizing his health. He conveyed his desire to surprise fans with a new song and thanked them for their unwavering support.