Congress will contest in 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party has conceded 11 seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was made public by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on January 27, 2024.

“Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… This trend will move forward with the winning equation,” Mr. Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party is part of the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, popularly known as INDIA.

The Congress said constructive seat-sharing talks are on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and Akhilesh Yadav, and it will inform when a formula is finalised.

Asked about Yadav’s remarks at a press conference, Ramesh said Gehlot is holding talks with Yadav over seat-sharing and it is taking place in a positive and constructive environment.

“We will inform you once a formula is finalised,” he said. “The agreement that will be reached in Uttar Pradesh will be beneficial for the Congress, the SP and the INDIA bloc.”

The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections are due in April-May.