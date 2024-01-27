Two Noida Based Fraudsters Held For Cheating Rs 2.35 Crore

Keonjhar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested two Noida-based persons for allegedly cheating a businessman in Keonjhar district of 2.25 crore by forgery.

The accused have been identified as Bijay Bharadwaj and Himanshu Bhandari of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

This case was registered on the allegation of Pramod Kumar Rout, a businessman of Joda, Keonjhar against scammers for cheating him of Rs.2.35 Crores on the pretext of paying him Rs 3 Crores from the Govt. of India, under ‘Pradhan Mantri Rahat Kosh Yojana’ against his Insurance Policy with Max New York Life, using the forged and manipulated documents.

Based on the complaint registered, an investigation was launched and the two scammers were nabbed by the EOW officials on Saturday.

The OPID court, Balasore has sentenced them to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for ten years and a fine of Rs. 3 Lakhs each. On default of fine accused persons will undergo further imprisonment of two years each.