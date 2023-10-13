Google’s AI-powered Search To Create Images From Text

US: Google on Thursday rolled out the ability to create images with its generative AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) that allows users to create pictures from a text prompt.

It is a feature similar to that of Microsoft, Google’s rival, which has provided in Bing Chat since March, utilizing OpenAI’s DALL-E model.

Users can now write rough drafts within SGE and modify the output by altering the writing’s length or tone.

“We’re testing new ways to get more done as you’re experimenting with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search — like creating an image that can bring an idea to life or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point,” Google wrote on its website on Thursday.

SGE will provide up to four created photos if users search for something like “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast,” according to its website.

By tapping on any of those photos, they can observe how generative AI has enhanced their initial question with descriptive features.

According to Google, users who opted into the SGE experiment and are 18 or older can only access the image creation functionality in English in the US.

The technology giant will soon release a feature called “About this image” that will enable users to determine the context and integrity of photographs rapidly.

The company has embedded safeguards into the Search experience to prevent the development of images that violate their forbidden use policy for generative AI, such as those that include harmful or misleading material.