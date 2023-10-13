Indian Army installs first ever mobile tower at Siachen Glacier

Siachen: A mobile tower has been installed for the first time at Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared this news on X. This tower was installed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Minister Devusinh Chauhan and industrialist Anand Mahindra also took to X to laud the significant development.

“#Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet,” wrote the official handle of Fire and Fury Corps. The page also shared a few pictures of the mobile tower.