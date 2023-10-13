Kerala’s Literacy Mission Poster Girl Karthyayani Amma Passes Away At 101

Kerala: Kerala’s Literacy Mission poster girl Karthyayani Amma, the oldest learner under the Literacy Mission in the state, passed away at 101 at her residence in Alappuzha.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his grief and condolences on her demise.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the State Literacy Mission. She served as an inspiring role model for many, showing unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges. Her demise is a significant loss to our literacy movement, which helped shape modern Kerala. Heartfelt condolences,” Kerala CM posted on X.

As part of the Aksharalaksham (“Million Letter”) program run by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, Karthyayani Amma took a test in August 2018 alongside 40,362 other participants. She earned 98 out of 100 marks at the age of 96.

In 2020, she received the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian award for women. She was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Learning to promote distance education among 53 member countries.

Karthyayani Amma, a widow from the Keralan municipality of Haripad, swept the streets in front of temples to raise her six children. She constantly exceeded what she thought she could learn and encouraged many ladies.