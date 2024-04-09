Google Marks Total Solar Eclipse With Animation
New Delhi: As the Earth witnesses a total solar eclipse today, Google marked the astronomical event with an animation. The total solar eclipse will only be visible in parts of the US, Mexico, and Canada.
In the animation, Google users who search about the total solar eclipse can see a graphic overlay depicting the phenomenon – the moment when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, revealing just the sun’s outermost layer called the corona.
