Robert Vadra drops another hint at contesting from Amethi

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, once again hinted at entering politics and contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as uncertainty looms over the Congress’s pick for the Amethi seat.

Raising speculation of contesting the polls, Robert Vadra said on Monday he was getting calls from party workers from all over the country, including Amethi, showing their support.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Robert Vadra said, “Not just Amethi, I am getting party workers’ support from all over the country to actively join politics. Yes, I admit that the Amethi bit (of him contesting Lok Sabha polls from the constituency) is getting more prominence because I have campaigned there since 1999.”

He said that “posters have started appearing” in different states as people are recognising and admiring the work done by the party over the years.

Amethi was a stronghold for the Gandhi family till the last elections, when Rahul Gandhi was dethroned by Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. However, Robert Vadra said it’s time the people of Amethi “rectify their mistake” of electing Irani in 2019.

“They (people of Amethi) feel that if I contest from there, they’ll have the option of correcting their mistake of electing Smritiji. I am sure they will ensure my victory by a huge margin if I contest. However, I will not fight to challenge someone even though Smritiji levelled unsubstantiated allegations against me in the past,” he told the news agency.

Robert Vadra said he would show his full support to his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi if he decided to file his nomination from the Amethi seat.