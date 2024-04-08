CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings End Kolkata Knight Riders’ Unbeaten Streak With 7-Wicket Win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put in a comprehensive all-round performance to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) challenge at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The CSK bowlers restricted an in-form KKR batting line-up to 137 and followed it up with a stable batting performance to clinch an seven-wicket win. This is KKR’s first defeat in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

On choosing to bowl first, CSK made a breakthrough off the first ball. Phil Salt hit one straight to Ravindra Jadeja at point off Tushar Deshpande. The young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who caught the eye during KKR’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), joined Sunil Narine in the middle.

For the next six overs, Narine and Raghuvanshi batted as if they were continuing their partnership from Visakhapatnam. Both batters were looking to maximise the powerplay and played some eye-catching shots. Raghuvanshi hit a six straight down the ground, which reflected his technical ability. Narine batted in his own style to pick up three fours and two sixes. KKR sped away to 56 in the powerplay and it looked like they were eyeing a big score.

Continuing their good form with bat, ft Sunil Narine 🤝 Angkrish Raghuvanshi 👌👌 5️⃣0️⃣ run partnership is 🆙 between these two as well 👏 👏#KKR move to 56/1 at the End of Powerplay!

That is when Ravindra Jadeja entered the stage and stamped his authority on the game. Raghuvanshi was dismissed first ball after the powerplay, adjudged leg-before wicket while attempting a reverse sweep. A few deliveries later, Narine tried to clear long-off but found Maheesh Theeksana in the deep.

In the ninth over, Jadeja dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, who tried to go big over mid-wicket but failed to clear the boundary. This wicket-burst severely jolted KKR, and the task of rebuilding the innings was left to their captain Shreyas Iyer. Ramandeep Singh walked in with aggressive intent and even managed a six off Theeksana in the 12th over, only to be bowled off the next ball.

KKR found run-scoring difficult. While Shreyas top-scored with 34 and batted deep, they never got the momentum as CSK maintained tight channels with their bowling. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell tried to provide impetus at the end but couldn’t build impactful innings. KKR even tried to lengthen their batting order by bringing in Anukul Roy as an Impact Player in place of Rinku. However, they ended with 137 for nine. Jadeja capped off a memorable performance with the ball by taking his 100th catch in the Tata IPL.

One can say that Jadeja’s spell also helped galvanise the fast bowlers, who had a tough time in the powerplay when Narine and Raghuvanshi were on song. Tushar Deshpande ended his spell with three scalps. Mustafizur Rahman finished with two wickets and reclaimed the Purple Cap.

In reply, CSK started positively, courtesy of Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ravindra looked in good touch during his innings of 15 but lost his wicket while trying to go over long-on in the fourth over. Gaikwad then got into the act and played some delightful shots to pick up the pace. With deft touches, he found the gaps with ease and was ready to play aggressively when given room. He dominated the strike in the Powerplay as CSK finished the sixth over at 52 for one.

Daryl Mitchell got going with a six down the ground off Narine in the seventh over, followed by a four off the next ball. CSK had got the rate under control and the two batters then knocked the ball around. Gaikwad moved to his fifty off 45 balls – his first as captain of CSK.

One shot had class…..😎

One shot had class…..😎

…..the other had innovation 😍 Daryl Mitchell showcasing his range of shots 👏

The 70-run partnership was broken by Narine when Mitchell (25) charged down the track and was bowled in the 13th over. Shivam Dube walked in and delighted the crowd with some good shots – the two back-to-back sixes off Varun Chakaravarthy elicited huge roars from the home fans. Dube smashed a full delivery for six over mid-wicket off Vaibhav Arora to take CSK on the cusp of victory, but in trying to hit another, he was bowled.

With three runs to win, MS Dhoni walked in to those expected huge cheers at the MS Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni played out a dot ball to end the 17th over. Gaikwad picked a single off the first ball of the next over and handed the strike to Dhoni as the crowd rejoiced. Dhoni flicked it to square-leg to take a single and open his account. Gaikwad then finished it off with a boundary and took CSK to victory. His unbeaten 67 formed the backbone of the victory, alongside the bowlers’ contribution.