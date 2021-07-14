Google Drive To Replace Backup And Sync App For Desktop

New Delhi: Google has announced a drive for the desktop app which will replace the Sync and Backup for individuals.

According to Google’s introduction, users of the older Backup and Sync app will start getting in-app prompts to transition to Drive for desktop, which it recommends users complete by September of this year.

Backup and Sync users will support a guided workflow for transitioning from the old app to the new on July 19, and Google Workspace domains (both Rapid and Scheduled release tracks) will see in-app notifications prompting transition beginning on August 18. The deprecated Backup and Sync app will cease functioning entirely on October 1.

