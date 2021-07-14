Kangana Ranaut To Make OTT Debut With Indian Adaptation Of ‘Temptation Island’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her Digital debut with an Indian Adaptation Of ‘Temptation Island’. The American show, in itself, is based on the Dutch TV program, Blind Vertrouwen.

Reportedly, the show will stream on an OTT platform. A source close to the development revealed that the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kick-start the shoot soon. The Indian version of Temptation Island will bring together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.

It will be quite interesting to see Kangana, who is known to be quite vocal on social media and barely minces her words when she shares her opinions, play the host of a reality show. Recently, Ranveer Singh had announced that he will make his television debut with the Indian adaptation of the quiz show, The Big Picture. However, the series will be aired on TV.

Currently, Kangana is shooting for her upcoming movie Dhaakad at an international destination. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her life and her work with her fans. An announcement about her new venture can be expected soon. Besides this, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film “Thalaivi”, which has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19.