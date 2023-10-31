Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2023

New York: Google Doodle unveiled a Halloween doodle today with several illustrations and poems by Emily Barrera. The poem states, “Boo! Did we scare you? Halloween has come, so don’t be looking glum. Click through today’s slideshow Doodle to trick-or-treat with a vampire, a witch, and a ghost. And venture out tonight to collect the candy that you love the most! It’s the scariest day in Fall — Happy Halloween to all.”

Halloween is observed on October 31 which takes place the evening before All Saints’ (or All Hallows’) Day. Halloween day marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of Allhallowtide that lasts for three days. Halloween is a nonreligious festival celebrated in Europe and North America.

Halloween traces its roots back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain in Britain and Ireland. It was celebrated on a day equivalent to November 1 in modern calendars that was believed to be the beginning of the new year. This date marked the onset of the winter season when herds were brought back from pastures and land agreements were renewed.