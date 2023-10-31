Govt asks Apple to join probe on hacking alert

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday expressed concern over the threat notifications from iPhone maker Apple Inc. warning some Opposition members of a potential ‘state-sponsored attack’. The Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology assured that the government is taking the matter seriously and has initiated an investigation into the issue.

“The government is concerned about this issue and it will get to the bottom of it. We have already ordered investigation into it,” Vaishnaw told a press conference after several opposition leaders claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of “state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their iPhones.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and his party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the message from Apple on X.

Vaishnaw further pointed out that Apple’s warning message was not unique to India but had been issued globally.

“Apple has issued this advisory in 150 countries. It is clear from their mail that they don’t have specific information. They have sent this alert based on an estimate,” he said.

To be sure, the advisory has been sent to people in 150 countries since the threat notification system was introduced in November 2021, not last night.