Odisha govt issues Matric Exam tips for students

Cuttack: Thee Odisha School and Mass Education department has released some tips to help students in their studies and improve matric results.

The tips were shared by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) through a letter to all the District Education Officers (DEO) requesting them to further share it with all the Annual High School Examination (HSE) 2024 students.

The OSEPA further requested the DEOs to take necessary steps to organise programme in high schools under their jurisdiction on November 14 to make the students aware of the tips.

The OSEPA has prepared a time table for the students of Class 10 to follow. They are:

-Study for 10 to 14 hours a day. 6 to 7 hours for sleep and the rest of the time for other things.

-Bedtime between 10 pm to 4 am or 11 pm to 5 am

– Do exercise and yoga for some time after waking up in the morning and completing your routine. This will help maintain concentration throughout the day.

-Considering the importance of the subject, each subject will have to be studied for one and a half hour to two hours every day.

-Do not eat oily food from outside. Eating junk food will make the body feel heavy and sleepy. So always eat a balanced diet. Drink six to eight glasses of warm water a day.

-At the beginning of each study session, spare 30 minutes to revise the lessons read in the previous session. This leads to repetition of the text and quick memorization.

-Drinking hot milk or warm lemonade before going to bed. It leads to better sleep which makes the mind happy thereby increasing interest in reading.

The OSEPA even divided the day in five study sessions for the students.

Morning session – 6am -9:30am (Breakfast break)

Pre-lunch session – 10am – 1:30pm (Lunch)

Post-lunch session – 2:30pm – 4:30pm (Tea break)

Evening session – 5:30pm – 9pm (Dinner Break)

Night Session (Writing Practice) – 9:30pm – 11pm