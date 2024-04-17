Odisha continues to sizzle under severe heatwave conditions

Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature at most places in Odisha crossed 30 degrees Celsius by early morning on Wednesday.

Bhawanipatna recorded the highest temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius by 8 am in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Bhubaneswar also recorded a maximum temperature of 33.64 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest city of the current season on Tuesday recording a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

As many as 18 places across Odisha also recorded 41 degrees Celsius or more on Tuesday. The cities were Nuapada and Paralakhemundi (42.4 degrees Celsius each), Talcher and Boudh (42 degrees Celsius each), Bhubaneswar and Malkangiri (41.9 degrees Celsius each), Nayagarh and Angul (41.7 degrees Celsius each), Chandbali 41.6 degrees Celsius, Khordha, Titlagarh and Jagatsinghpur (41.5 degrees Celsius each), Jharsuguda (41.4 degrees Celsius), Balasore (41.1 degrees Celsius), Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Bhadrak (41 degrees Celsius) and Bolangir and Bhadrak (40.8 degrees Celsius each).