Gas Stove Explosion In Bhubaneswar, 2 Critical

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were in a gas stove explosion at Phuleswari slum situated in Shreekhetra Vihar area of Khandagiri under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The injured have been identified as Milu Moharana and Manoj Swain.

Reportedly, after noticing the cylinder had caught fire, the persons had brought it out of the house when it suddenly exploded.

The injured have been rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.