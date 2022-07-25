World Athletics Championships: Kevin Mayer Wins Second World Decathlon Gold

Eugene: France’s Kevin Mayer won his second world decathlon gold on Sunday after Olympic champion Damian Warner withdrew through injury.

Canada’s Pierce Lepage claimed silver with 8,701pts while American Zach Ziemek took bronze (8,676).

Mayer accrued 8,816 points after 10 disciplines over two days.

Mayer did not place in the top three of any of the first seven events but overtook Canada’s Pierce LePage as leader after impressive performances in the pole vault and javelin.

The 30-year-old outpaced LePage in the 1,500 metres, the final event of the competition, to record a score of 8,816 points and win his second world title as well as France’s first medal of the championships

Warner had been leading after four events on Saturday but pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 400m, the final event of the opening day of decathlon.