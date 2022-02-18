Gas Leak In Durgapur Steel Plant Leaves Three Workers Die, Several Injured

Kolkata: As many as three people were killed and several other workers have fallen ill after a gas leak at Durgapur Steel Plant in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, unwell workers have been taken to a local hospital where their conditions were stated to be stable.

According to news agency ANI, the three labourers who died were stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at the steel plant. They were rescued and rushed to the hospital but they could not be saved.

Till the last report came in, relief and rescue work are continued at the plant.