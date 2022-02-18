Rumours Of My Illness Spread Only During Elections: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: As soon as the rumours about his health condition start spreading, Odisha’s five-time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik puts an end to it in a practical manner. And this time, the Odisha CM answered media querries in a decisive way and himself gave the game away with his one-line replay, “Mu Pura Bhala Achhi (I am in perfect health).”

No video conferencing, no virtual meeting. This time he visited Shree Lingaraj Temple on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan (EKAMRA Plan).

Naveen offered prayers to Lord Lingaraj and the other presiding deities after moving around the temple complex this afternoon accompanied by his Private Secretary, VK Pandian.

While speaking to the media persons during his visit, Patnaik said, “Whenever there is an election, the rumours start that my health is not well. But I can assure all of you, I am in perfect health, very happy and here to serve the people of Odisha.”

When asked whether the oppositions are spreading such rumours about his health condition due to fear of losing the Panchayat elections in the State, the Patnaik said, “I don’t want to say anything more as you know that the Model Code of Conduct is in force… So, one shouldn’t speak too much… But, whenever there are these rumours, you can be assured that the Biju Janata Dal is going to do very well.”

Before leaving, the Chief Minister advised all to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. “COVID-19 is still very much there so we all need to follow the guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” he said.

Reportedly, apprehensions about CM Naveen Patnaik’s ill health had started even before the 2014 elections when people saw his head falling off to one side every few seconds. As his visits to New Delhi became more frequent than they ever were in his long stint as CM, media circles in Odisa were abuzz with speculations that he was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in the national capital. But such reports never found their way to the pages of newspapers or screens of TV news channels, and turned out to be rumours.