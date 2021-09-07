Afghanistan: NRF Leader Ahmad Massoud Calls For ‘National Uprising’

Kabul: Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan in an audio speech called for a “national uprising” against the Taliban.

In his speech, released by the NRF on Twitter, Massoud said: “Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country.”

Massoud went out to urge Afghans to “rise up and resists against the imposition of servile and subjugated future of Afghanistan.”

The NRF leader also called out the international community in his speech for providing the Taliban with the opportunity to gain “political legitimacy and entitlement.”